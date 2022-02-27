Homrich & Berg Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Homrich & Berg lessened its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.33. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $50.55.

