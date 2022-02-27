Homrich & Berg Sells 4,805 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Homrich & Berg trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,242,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,933,000 after purchasing an additional 350,970 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,184,000 after purchasing an additional 20,883 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,053,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,498,000 after purchasing an additional 121,271 shares in the last quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 1,586,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,390,000 after purchasing an additional 206,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,569,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,012,000 after purchasing an additional 75,965 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $21.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $21.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

