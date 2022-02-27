Honest (HNST) Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Honest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Honest has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $183,590.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00046147 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.32 or 0.06944740 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,002.15 or 1.00145181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00045721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00054447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

