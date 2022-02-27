Hoo Token Price Tops $1.17 (HOO)

Hoo Token (CURRENCY:HOO) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 27th. One Hoo Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hoo Token has a market cap of $96.37 million and approximately $8.14 million worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hoo Token has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00046833 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.76 or 0.07137923 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,415.06 or 0.99881199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00046640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00050415 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Hoo Token Profile

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hoo Token is hoo.com . The official message board for Hoo Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937

Hoo Token Coin Trading

