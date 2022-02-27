Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Posts Earnings Results

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 0.90%.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $21.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMHC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 531.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 378,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,092,000 after buying an additional 318,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,897,000 after buying an additional 215,427 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter worth $1,650,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 955,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,551,000 after buying an additional 66,099 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter worth $1,041,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

