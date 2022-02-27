Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The construction company reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 97.64% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $814.35 million during the quarter.
NYSE:HOV opened at $91.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $573.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.42. Hovnanian Enterprises has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $146.34.
Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Financial Services, and Corporate.
