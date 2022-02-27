Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The construction company reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 97.64% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $814.35 million during the quarter.

NYSE:HOV opened at $91.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $573.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.42. Hovnanian Enterprises has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $146.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 959.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Financial Services, and Corporate.

