HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Price Target Lowered to GBX 565 at Credit Suisse Group

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 575 ($7.82) to GBX 565 ($7.68) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HSBC. StockNews.com raised shares of HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.80) to GBX 590 ($8.02) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of HSBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $482.00.

NYSE HSBC opened at $36.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.28. HSBC has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in HSBC by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 20.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 177,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 29,808 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,776,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in HSBC by 8.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in HSBC by 3.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

