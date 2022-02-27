Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys 41,014 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 637,147 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,014 shares during the period. Xilinx makes up 1.1% of Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $96,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Xilinx by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,570,437 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $388,110,000 after purchasing an additional 496,734 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Xilinx by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Xilinx by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,706 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Xilinx by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,291 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $15,945,000 after purchasing an additional 45,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $578,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX remained flat at $$194.92 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,563,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 6.13. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.84 and a 12 month high of $239.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.82.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.91.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $124,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,589 shares of company stock worth $6,185,579. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

