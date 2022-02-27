Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 2,900,000 Inflection Point Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IPAXU)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IPAXU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,652,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $988,000.

Shares of IPAXU stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $11.03.

