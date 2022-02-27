Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP decreased its position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,179,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,396 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II were worth $11,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,124,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,054,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,753,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 459.3% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 834,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after buying an additional 685,632 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,825,000. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Twelve Seas Investment Company II alerts:

NASDAQ:TWLV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,295. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.99.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.