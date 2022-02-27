Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $15.38 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 206.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 260,400 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $15,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 0.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,167,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,201,592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,936 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Enbridge by 24.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $890,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208,208 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Enbridge by 9.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,956,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,431,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $813,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 167.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.60. 6,690,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,022,149. The company has a market capitalization of $86.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average is $40.34. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $43.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank cut shares of Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.77.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

