Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Alpine Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:REVEU)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alpine Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:REVEU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 990,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,989,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REVEU. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Alpine Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $8,623,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $6,905,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpine Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $6,643,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Alpine Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $6,643,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $5,012,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:REVEU remained flat at $$10.25 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45. Alpine Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $11.21.

