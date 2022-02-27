Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 130,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,465,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Comerica as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.81.

CMA traded up $4.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,898. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

