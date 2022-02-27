Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,793,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 458,643 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cantaloupe were worth $19,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTLP. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth approximately $36,302,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth approximately $11,486,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth approximately $7,504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Cantaloupe news, Director Ian Jiro Harris acquired 13,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $108,174.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 31,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $254,280.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 66,769 shares of company stock worth $533,362 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTLP traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.74. 204,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $550.16 million, a PE ratio of -387.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.35. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $13.25.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $51.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.13 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CTLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

