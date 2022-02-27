ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 85.94% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

IMGN traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $5.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,681,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,073. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.99. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in ImmunoGen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in ImmunoGen by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 227,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ImmunoGen by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in ImmunoGen by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,841,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ImmunoGen by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMGN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

