ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. The company’s revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

NASDAQ:IMGN traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,681,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,073. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Several research firms recently commented on IMGN. TheStreet upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in ImmunoGen by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 220,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 159,005 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,841,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 277,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 227,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

