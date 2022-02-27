Independence (NYSE:IHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence (NYSE:IHC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of IHC opened at $57.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $841.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.79. Independence has a fifty-two week low of $36.99 and a fifty-two week high of $57.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average is $52.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IHC. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Independence by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independence by 70.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence by 3.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Independence by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Independence by 62.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.

