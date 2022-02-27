INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,059,515.25 in Stock

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 13,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.75 per share, with a total value of $1,059,515.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 6,201 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.96 per share, with a total value of $471,027.96.

On Friday, February 18th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 1,112 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $84,512.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.84 per share, with a total value of $3,792,000.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 40,492 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $3,077,392.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 2,060 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.96 per share, with a total value of $156,477.60.

On Friday, January 28th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 40,654 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.11 per share, with a total value of $3,053,521.94.

On Monday, January 24th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.76 per share, with a total value of $7,576,000.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 5,334 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.92 per share, with a total value of $426,293.28.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 5,813 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.98 per share, with a total value of $464,923.74.

Shares of INDT opened at $76.87 on Friday. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $82.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -23.79%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INDT shares. Aegis started coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, INDUS Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 13.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

