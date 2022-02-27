Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Price Target Cut to €12.00

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €12.50 ($14.20) to €12.00 ($13.64) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS IFSUF opened at $9.87 on Friday. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.20.
About Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (Get Rating)
