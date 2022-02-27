Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Price Target Cut to €12.00

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €12.50 ($14.20) to €12.00 ($13.64) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFSUF opened at $9.87 on Friday. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.20.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the telco infrastructure business in Italy. The company constructs and operates towers. It offers integrated hosting services to create wireless networks, masts for antennas, cabling, dishes, spaces for equipment, and technological systems for power supply; site access and security management, 24h supervision, and ordinary, corrective and extraordinary maintenance services; and fiber optic connection of transmission sites.

