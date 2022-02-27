Insider Buying: Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB) Insider Buys 55,000 Shares of Stock

Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB – Get Rating) insider Dan Poulter bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £3,850 ($5,235.96).

LON KNB opened at GBX 6.87 ($0.09) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £25.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 11.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 14.97. Kanabo Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 6.53 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 31.20 ($0.42).

About Kanabo Group

Kanabo Group Plc focuses on the research and development, production, and sale of medical cannabis products to treat CNS disorders in Europe. The company intends to distribute cannabis-derived products for medical patients; and non-THC products for CBD consumers. It also provides VapePod, a medically certified delivery system for cannabis extracts.

