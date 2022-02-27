Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CEO Sells $32,522.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) CEO Michael G. Combs sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total transaction of $32,522.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CorVel stock opened at $157.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.10 and a 200-day moving average of $178.36. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $100.60 and a one year high of $213.38. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CorVel by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in CorVel by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CorVel by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CorVel by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,079,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,967,000 after purchasing an additional 37,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CorVel by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

