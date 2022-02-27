Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CAO Sells $567,068.74 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.78, for a total value of $567,068.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $100.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.78 and a 200 day moving average of $170.56. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.18 and a 12 month high of $257.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.19 and a beta of -0.36.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DASH. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on DoorDash from $270.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.