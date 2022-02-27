Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CAO Sells $567,068.74 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.78, for a total value of $567,068.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $100.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.78 and a 200 day moving average of $170.56. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.18 and a 12 month high of $257.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.19 and a beta of -0.36.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DoorDash Company Profile (Get Rating)
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoorDash (DASH)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.