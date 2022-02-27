Insider Selling: Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) SVP Sells $77,612.20 in Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $77,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sarah Condella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,617.90.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $78.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.85. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $140.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.38). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 214.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

