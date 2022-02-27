Insider Selling: Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) SVP Sells $82,839.39 in Stock

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $82,839.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
FTV stock opened at $65.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.02. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $60.96 and a 1-year high of $79.87.
Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 17.28%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 121.3% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 78,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 43,249 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Fortive by 13.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 206,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 23,860 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Fortive by 140.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 204,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 119,108 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 10.3% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,087,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,744,000 after purchasing an additional 22,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.
Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.
