Insider Selling: Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) SVP Sells $82,839.39 in Stock

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $82,839.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FTV stock opened at $65.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.02. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $60.96 and a 1-year high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 121.3% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 78,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 43,249 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Fortive by 13.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 206,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 23,860 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Fortive by 140.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 204,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 119,108 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 10.3% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,087,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,744,000 after purchasing an additional 22,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

