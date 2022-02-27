Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

INSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Insmed in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other Insmed news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $39,289.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $1,410,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,556 shares of company stock worth $3,208,544. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $776,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 45,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter worth $2,829,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 221,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.39. The stock had a trading volume of 779,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,530. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.58. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.20.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.05). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 102.11% and a negative net margin of 230.63%. The company had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Insmed will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

