Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 374.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,382 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.05% of Insmed worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Insmed by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,372,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070,140 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Insmed by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,591,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,923,000 after acquiring an additional 716,392 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Insmed by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,385,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,241,000 after acquiring an additional 264,744 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Insmed by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,215,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,023,000 after acquiring an additional 169,447 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Insmed by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,314,000 after acquiring an additional 109,767 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INSM shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Insmed in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 46,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $1,292,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $28,976.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 115,556 shares of company stock worth $3,208,544 over the last ninety days. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average is $26.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $41.77.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 102.11% and a negative net margin of 230.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

