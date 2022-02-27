Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Bought by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Insulet by 5.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,231,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,055,443,000 after acquiring an additional 343,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $247,483,000 after acquiring an additional 47,230 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 853,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,661,000 after purchasing an additional 277,056 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 483.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 540,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,505,000 after purchasing an additional 447,492 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,875,000 after purchasing an additional 51,281 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PODD. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.23.

Insulet stock opened at $262.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.47. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $193.70 and a 52 week high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -583.04 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.