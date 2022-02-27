Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Purchased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 86.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,231,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,055,443,000 after buying an additional 343,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $247,483,000 after purchasing an additional 47,230 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 48.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 853,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,661,000 after acquiring an additional 277,056 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Insulet by 483.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 540,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,505,000 after acquiring an additional 447,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Insulet by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,875,000 after acquiring an additional 51,281 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PODD. Oppenheimer upgraded Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $262.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of -583.04 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $193.70 and a 52 week high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.57 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.