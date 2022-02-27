Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Lowered to $275.00 at Robert W. Baird

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insulet from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $296.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $262.37 on Thursday. Insulet has a 52 week low of $193.70 and a 52 week high of $324.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -583.04 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.57 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Insulet will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Insulet by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Insulet by 226.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

