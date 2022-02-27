Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $96.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.22 and its 200-day moving average is $124.10. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $202.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 2.04.

NTLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

