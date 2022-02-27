InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,877.00.
NYSE:IHG opened at $71.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.09. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $73.79.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
