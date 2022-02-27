InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,877.00.

NYSE:IHG opened at $71.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.09. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $73.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 769.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

