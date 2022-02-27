Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Intrusion from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ:INTZ opened at $3.53 on Thursday. Intrusion has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The company has a market cap of $66.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Intrusion in the second quarter worth approximately $348,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,650,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 323,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 120,512 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 2,716.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 313.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 211,565 shares in the last quarter. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

