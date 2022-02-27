Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Cut to $640.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $750.00 to $640.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $628.10.

Intuit stock opened at $487.18 on Friday. Intuit has a twelve month low of $365.15 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $560.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $580.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The company’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,393 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,100,250,000 after purchasing an additional 59,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intuit by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,415,835,000 after purchasing an additional 652,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,158,032,000 after purchasing an additional 336,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 933,957.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,445,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

