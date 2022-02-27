Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) Position Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Inventiva worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inventiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Inventiva from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of IVA opened at $12.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.29. Inventiva S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $16.93.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

