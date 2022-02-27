Invesco Ltd. Increases Holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,180,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,187 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 3.03% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $18,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $54,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $70,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of RIGL stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.65 million, a PE ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 1.42. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $4.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RIGL shares. TheStreet cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.