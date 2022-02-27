Invesco Ltd. Raises Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,764 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $17,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,253,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,065,000 after buying an additional 79,109 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 59,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

CHKP stock opened at $140.83 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $141.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHKP. StockNews.com upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

