Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRP. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 39,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.88.

