Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.08 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.44) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average of $33.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -83.63 and a beta of 0.88. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $56.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.71.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IONS shares. William Blair raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.05.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

