Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Iron Mountain updated its FY22 guidance to $3.70-$3.82 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $48.67 on Friday. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.36%.

In other news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,875.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,722 shares of company stock worth $4,600,071. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 36,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

