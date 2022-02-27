Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.36. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 127.72% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The company had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRWD. TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of IRWD opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.23. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $14.27.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, COO Jason Rickard sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $304,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $110,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,327 shares of company stock valued at $943,351 in the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

