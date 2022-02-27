iShares Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBB) Stock Price Up 1.4%

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBB – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $126.37 and last traded at $126.29. Approximately 3,023,113 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 3,032,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.59.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.90 and its 200-day moving average is $152.74.

