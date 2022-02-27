iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,742,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,877 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.10% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $34,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,471,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,894 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,480,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,492,000 after acquiring an additional 547,776 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,316,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,810,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,293,000 after purchasing an additional 228,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 931,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,215,000 after purchasing an additional 216,075 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EUFN opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.32. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $21.94.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

