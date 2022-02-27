iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 44,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,204,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,152,000 after purchasing an additional 52,199 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 49,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 16,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $107.68 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.56 and a 12 month high of $114.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.70.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.