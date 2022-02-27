iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61,458 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after buying an additional 3,779,269 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,580,000. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,294 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,508,000 after acquiring an additional 774,572 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.23. 5,537,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,553,907. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $100.58 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.38.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

