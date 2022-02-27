Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) Receives GBX 290.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 290.83 ($3.96).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.67) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.13) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 325 ($4.42) to GBX 300 ($4.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.49) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

