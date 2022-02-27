Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) Receives GBX 290.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 290.83 ($3.96).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.67) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.13) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 325 ($4.42) to GBX 300 ($4.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.49) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

