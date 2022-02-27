Jana Partners LLC Sells 27,195 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Jana Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,001,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,195 shares during the period. Encompass Health comprises 11.7% of Jana Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Jana Partners LLC owned about 2.01% of Encompass Health worth $150,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 10.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,615,000 after acquiring an additional 238,313 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,775,000 after acquiring an additional 16,803 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 30.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 120.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 34,871 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EHC traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $67.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,909. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.37.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. StockNews.com lowered Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

