Jane Street Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379,114 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $11,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,963,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,599,000 after acquiring an additional 313,651 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 57.5% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 249,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,420,000 after buying an additional 91,026 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $84.20 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.81 and a one year high of $91.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.21.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

