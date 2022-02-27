Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $69.15 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 113,548 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.15% of Synopsys worth $69,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 912.4% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,160 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,451,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 215.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 23,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 1,206.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 88,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,586,000 after purchasing an additional 81,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.78.

Synopsys stock opened at $311.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.55, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $217.69 and a one year high of $377.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $323.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 64,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.55, for a total value of $23,428,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 336,265 shares of company stock valued at $113,920,520. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.