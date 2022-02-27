Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Holdings in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,135,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,988 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.28% of Driven Brands worth $61,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,252,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,204,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,919,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,355,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRVN opened at $29.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion and a PE ratio of 725.43. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $34.62.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.57 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRVN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

