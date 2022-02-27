Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,955,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,794 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 4.96% of Varex Imaging worth $55,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.7% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 10.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 7.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 26.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging during the third quarter valued at $42,000.

Varex Imaging stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $950.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56 and a beta of 0.91. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52-week low of $20.18 and a 52-week high of $32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average is $27.89.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $198.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.27 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other Varex Imaging news, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 8,602 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $275,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

